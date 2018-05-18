Own a slice of Diggers Beach heaven

This Diggers Beach home is close to the sand

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in sought-after Diggers Beach this week.

This four-bedroom home at 13 Muirfield Cl will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Langlands Property selling agent Shayne Long said the home offers a unique lifestyle opportunity.

"Situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the home is within a five-minute walk to Diggers Beach or Charlesworth Bay and sits on a rare 2276sqm parcel of land," Mr Long said.

"You can have year-round enjoyment of the Diggers Beach lifestyle, as well as the close proximity to Park Beach Plaza and the town centre."

The home features a split-level design which incorporates four bedrooms, including a large master retreat, formal and informal lounge and dining areas and a vast alfresco deck which overlooks the terraced gardens and huge back yard.

The home is surrounded by mature trees which create peaceful privacy, yet is just a few minutes to the beach where you can swim, surf or fish, or simply enjoy the headland walks.

"Families with kids aged from toddlers to teenagers will love this home for its beachside lifestyle and large private yard," Shane said.

