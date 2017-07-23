Overseas tourists stranded on island winched to safety

TWO overseas tourists have this weekend been winched from Flat Top Rock by the rescue helicopter after being stranded by the high tide.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to locate two people reported to be stranded on Flat Top, south of Woolgoolga on Saturday night.

A rescue helicopter spokesman said the two people were located on the rocky outcrop near Hearnes Lake.

"The two overseas visitors had walked out to the island at low tide and became stranded as the tide turned along with a rise of swell through the narrow channel," the Westpac rescue service said.

"The two people elected to remain on the island and call emergency services.

"The Westpac Helicopter conducted a winch recovery using night vision goggles as the sea conditions were considered too unsafe for rescue vessel recovery at night."

Both of the tourists were flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital for assessment.