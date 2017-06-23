Overseas success driving Ford

ONE of the most valuable life experiences when competing in squash is the opportunity to travel and visit different parts of the country or take the next step of travelling abroad to international events.

The experience gained enjoying other cultures and making friends is a reward in itself.

Jacob Ford, at 16 years age, is one of Australia's most promising young talents and is preparing for his biggest challenge next month.

Jacob, who competes in the under-17 age category, has been selected to compete in the under-19 Australian men's squad for the world junior championships and competes in the senior open events when based in Coffs Harbour or travelling to Brisbane.

He has a busy schedule leading up to the world junior men's championship, starting next week with the combined high schools state championships at Thornleigh. He then sets off to Melbourne to compete in his second PSA tournament, the Victorian PSA Open as a qualifier from July 12 to 16.

On the final day of competition, Jacob flies out with the Australian under-19 boys squad for the world junior championships.

This is the 17th Biennial World Squash Federation Championship to take place at Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre in Tauranga, the fifth largest city in New Zealand, from July 25 to 29.

A total of 14 nations will take part in the women's team championship while the men will compete in the individual championships with Egypt the hot favourite in both events.

The world junior under-19 championships brings together a quality field of 128 players from around the world and will be the biggest challenge and experience Jacob is about to encounter.

The draw has been released and although Jacob has a tough draw it's one that presents opportunities if he plays his best on the day.

Jacob has intensified his daily training sessions at the centre and his confidence is growing with the realisation that the early starts each day are well worth it for the opportunity to represent your country and compete in the pinnacle event for world junior squash.

"I can't wait to get into the matches in Victoria before the worlds,” Jacob said.

The Australian boys team is Will Curtis, Lachlan Coxsedge, Nicholas Calvert, Maaz Khatri, Jacob Ford and Ethan Eyles. The team coaches are Paul Price and Kay Kendall.