Overseas legal challenge threatens local event

IT was a nervous few days for concert promoter John Logan as he faced an overseas legal challenge against this weekend's Summer Beach Hop.

A New Zealand company contacted Mr Logan earlier in the week to say they owned the trademark for the name.

"We were very concerned because we were not aware anybody else owned a trademark over this name," Mr Logan said.

"We did some work (in the lead up to the inaugural event last year) and established nobody else owned the trademark and we thought we were in the clear."

Unsure of what to do he contacted local lawyer Heather McKinnon for advice.

"She said to wait until we see proof that the people who approached us saying they owned the trademark in Australia actually do own the trademark and as of today we haven't been provided with any information that the party owns that trademark anywhere else than in New Zealand.

"We have also had some independent research done which back this up."

Mr Logan said it was a very tense few days with classic cars all ready to roll up for the event at the Jetty Foreshores on Saturday afternoon.

"When you don't know much about trademarks you worry but it's a little bit like cars: as you learn a little bit you get confident and at this stage, thanks to some good local advice, we believe we are free and in the clear to use the name and that is our position at the moment."

For years Mr Logan has been keen to hold more events on the Jetty foreshores with its beach vibe and open parklands and the Beach Hop name was a natural choice for the retro event.

"The name comes from the 1950s and 60s when young people wanted to go to beach and have a dance they called it a hop.

"So when council created that space down at the Jetty I always thought it was a cool area so we could put those two ideas together and hold an event in summer and call it the Summer Beach Hop."

This 1955 Buick Estate Wagon, fully original left hand drive imported from America only late last year, will be shown for the first time on the Coffs Coast at the Beach Hop.

Among the cars on show this year will be a rare 1955 Buick Estate Wagon, fully original left hand drive imported direct from America only late last year.

It will be shown for the first time ever on the Coffs Coast at the Beach Hop.

The owner, Tony Huckle purchased it in Missouri, drove it across the USA to California where it was shipped to Australia late last year.

With an initial production run of only 3000 vehicles in the 1950s, it is extremely rare and only a handful of them in roadworthy condition still exist in the world today.

"It is a great honour to have this vehicle in our show. This is a truly priceless vehicle. It will be on show along with its owner Tony, who will only be too happy to talk to Buick lovers and members of the public all night."

The Summer Beach Hop kicks off at 5pm and along with the classic cars there will be live music and a licensed bar.