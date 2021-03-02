‘Overkill’: Father breaks driver’s nose over water spray

Mackay father Aaron Thomas Harman trembled as he appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court for a brutal road rage attack over a water splash.

Mackay father Aaron Thomas Harman trembled as he appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court for a brutal road rage attack over a water splash.

A Mackay father openly trembled as he sat in a courtroom dock over a brutal attack on another driver during a wet weather road rage attack.

Aaron Thomas Harman broke another driver's nose after a vehicle caused water to spray in through his open window.

Magistrate James Morton rejected claims Harman's reaction was born out of fear and described the conduct as "overkill" as he jailed

"Getting a bit of water in your car and chasing this man … and punching him through the window is totally unacceptable," Mr Morton said.

"If you knew that there was water on the road, put your windows up, use your common sense."

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the victim and a passenger had been travelling south on Glenella Connection Rd at Foulden when he passed Harman, who was driving in the opposite direction about 11.30am on February 24, 2020.

Mackay father Aaron Thomas Harman pleaded trembled as he appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court over a brutal road rage attack over a water splash.

More stories:

'Critical' statement outstanding in accused baby killer case

Bowen man appeals jail term over child sex crimes

It had been raining heavily overnight and that morning so there was a lot of water on the road.

When the victim passed Harman, his vehicle caused a spray of water to splash in through Harman's open window.

Prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said Harman conducted a U-turn, followed the victim and indicated for him to pull over - which he did.

The court heard Harman walked up to the driver's side, reached through a partially opened window and grabbed the victim by the throat, yelling aggressively and threatening him.

Sgt Scott said the victim apologised repeatedly and was able to remove Harman's hand from his throat, but the father kept grip on the collar of his shirt.

Harman then punched him in the face, fracturing his nose, before driving away.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

More stories:

New court orders for Mackay home deemed 'public health risk'

Coroner finds mine death 'a tragic accident'

In an affidavit tendered to court, Harman claimed on that day he had noticed a car travelling too fast on the wet road and spraying water over oncoming cars.

The court heard Harman claimed he made eye contact with the driver, the victim, and immediately looked down to wind up his window.

He claimed at this point the driver looked to his passenger and they laughed as the vehicle sped up and splashed water through the open window.

Harman claimed he feared for the safety of him, his partner and their dogs inside the vehicle.

Magistrate James Morton rejected claims Harman "felt fear".

"Mr Harman took it into his own hands and thought he would dish out some punishment," Mr Morton said.

The court heard Harman was taking medication for mental health issues.

Defence barrister David Cole said his client was genuinely remorseful for his actions and that he was "shocked" to learn he had broken someone's nose.

"I bet he was, because he didn't hang around to find out what sort of injuries the gentleman received," Mr Morton said.

Mr Cole told the court his client pleaded guilty early, was cooperative with police and was a man of otherwise good character.

The three-month jail term was wholly suspended for nine months. He was disqualified from driving for two months and ordered to pay $3000 compensation.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Mr Morton told Harman he needed to grow up and act like a father.

"You're very lucky that this didn't escalate," Mr Morton said.

"I hope you've learned something from this.

"You're old enough to know better."