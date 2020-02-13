OVERFLOWING: Bridge access cut off as flood waters rise

Flood camera photo of Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen taken at 2pm on Thursday.

Flood camera photo of Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen taken at 2pm on Thursday.

FLOOD predictions are becoming a reality as water starts to seep over the top of bridges and roads in multiple locations across the Coffs Coast.

Far from the usual pristine swimming spot and well used road, the Bellinger River has swelled so much it's now spilling onto Lavenders Bridge.

At 1.04pm, the Bellinger River at Bellingen was recorded at 4.47m.

Leans bridge is currently flooding with fast travelling water and Moody's bridge is not far off.

The Bureau of Meteorologys weather warning for the Bellinger River predicted it is likely to reach around 5m by this afternoon.