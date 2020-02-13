Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flood camera photo of Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen taken at 2pm on Thursday.
Flood camera photo of Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen taken at 2pm on Thursday.
News

OVERFLOWING: Bridge access cut off as flood waters rise

Rachel Vercoe
13th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLOOD predictions are becoming a reality as water starts to seep over the top of bridges and roads in multiple locations across the Coffs Coast.

Far from the usual pristine swimming spot and well used road, the Bellinger River has swelled so much it's now spilling onto Lavenders Bridge.

At 1.04pm, the Bellinger River at Bellingen was recorded at 4.47m.

Leans bridge is currently flooding with fast travelling water and Moody's bridge is not far off.

The Bureau of Meteorologys weather warning for the Bellinger River predicted it is likely to reach around 5m by this afternoon.

Photos
View Gallery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        premium_icon Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        Opinion Women still get a raw deal when it comes to domestic drudgery

        • 13th Feb 2020 1:51 PM
        Landslips creating hazards on local roads

        premium_icon Landslips creating hazards on local roads

        News Landslip after torrential rain cuts off road in Nambucca Heads.

        Jetty to close as ex-cyclone approaches

        premium_icon Jetty to close as ex-cyclone approaches

        News The Coffs Coast could be in for a rough ride.

        Rain and a heavy track see Country Champs postponed

        premium_icon Rain and a heavy track see Country Champs postponed

        News Country Championship Qualifier in Coffs Harbour to race on Tuesday