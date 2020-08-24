More than 700 submissions against ‘concrete scar’

Michael Winnel says Woolgoolga is "the best place on earth"

Michael Winnel says Woolgoolga is "the best place on earth"

MICHAEL Winnel has travelled to over 50 countries and says Woolgoolga is "the best place on earth".

That's why he has been working so hard gathering submissions to fight a proposed $9m highrise on the corner of Market and Queen streets.

"It will be a gargantuan concrete scar on the landscape. It's totally inappropriate development for this area," Michael said.

He is one of the 'young guns' from the Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA).

Along with fellow members, including president Ray Willing, they've collected approximately 750 submissions against the proposed 32-unit apartment block.

Submissions have been collected during two rounds of public consultation.

When it first went on exhibition there were 37-units proposed over five storeys. Now there are 32 units at a reduced height.

"It's still a major noncomplying DA. It remains unresponsive to its site and surrounds," Ray said.

New plans have been submitted for the Woolgoolga apartment block.

Michael and Ray will present the submissions to Coffs Harbour City Council on Tuesday morning when the public consultation period comes to an end.

Michael's grandfather established the Saraton Theatre in Grafton in the 1930s.

"That was my Greek grandfather's last name spelt backwards.

"My family have been coming back to the area ever since and I moved back to Woolgoolga in March and love it."

He spent 10 years living in New York working in pharmaceutical sales and travelling the world.

The proposed development just one block back from the beach behind the public pool has met with some strong opposition from the community.

It exceeds the current height limit for that zone which is 15.5 metres and the limit of 11 metres indicated in the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan.

The masterplan has been endorsed by Coffs Harbour City Councillors but is yet to be formally adopted and there are fears a number of high rise proposals in the area are being pushed through prior to the masterplan coming into force.

To read more about the proposal go to Coffs Harbour City Council's DA Tracker and search for Ref Number: 0585/20DA.