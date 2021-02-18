‘OUTRAGEOUS’:Teen gets stern words over alleged police chase

A teenager who allegedly led police on a chase through the streets of the Coffs Coast has copped stern words from the magistrate after breaching his bail.

Daniel Lewis Brown, aged 18, was remanded in custody and appeared in the glass dock at Coffs Harbour Local Court this week following the bail breaches.

The teen stands accused of allegedly leading traffic and highway patrol officers on a chase from Urunga, ending in his arrest at Toormina on February 2.

"It's just an outrageously serious allegation," Magistrate Ian Rodgers said.

The court heard police had granted him conditional bail to reside at a specific address with a curfew following his arrest, however Brown breached this by leaving the address to go to Urunga.

Magistrate Rodgers said the teen had only just entered into the adult's jurisdiction and according to the facts, he had denied his involvement in the incident.

Despite this, the Magistrate said the case against him was "strong."

Magistrate Ian Rodgers decided to continue the teen's bail, but warned him to abide by the conditions or he would be "locked up."

"You're over the age of 18 now so things work differently," he said.

"You're charged with really, really serious offences and you can see that by the nature of the strict bail conditions you're on.

"A breach of curfew makes me think you're going to be committing more crime … you have to abide by your bail, that's it - it's really simple."

Brown will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court again on March 3.