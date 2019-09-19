Outrage over Trudeau’s ‘racist’ photo

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wore “brownface” makeup to a party he attended in 2001, a bombshell report has revealed.

Time Magazine obtained a photograph showing the then-29-year-old Mr Trudeau at an "Arabian Nights"-themed gala, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands darkened with brown make-up:

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada's Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019

The photo was taken at the private school where he was teaching in the spring of 2001, Time reported.

The magazine received a copy of the 2001 issue of the school's yearbook The View, which contained the photo, from Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who said he believed the public had a right to know.

Mr Trudeau has apologised for the picture, telling reporters: "I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put makeup on. I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better, but I didn't and I'm really sorry."

He also admitted to donning blackface on a separate occasion in high school, and said he was "disappointed and pissed off" in himself for having done it.

Asked by a reporter about any other instances in which he is concerned he was racist, Mr Trudeau said: "I've always - and you'll know this - been more enthusiastic about costumes than is sometimes appropriate."

The photo sparked an uproar on Twitter, with many deeming the liberal leader a hypocrite and saying he should step down:

I don't subscribe to these idiotic games of destruction but if the Queen of Wokeness @justintrudeau is going to organize our society using these rules, he should suffer the consequences accordingly. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 19, 2019

If it was anyone else, literally any other candidate, they would be finished. There can be no exception for Justin Trudeau. He’s gotta go.#BlackfaceTrudeau pic.twitter.com/nIkc88FlM1 — Spencer Fernando 🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) September 19, 2019

The original photo also caused fury because he had his hand on the chest of the woman in front of him.

This is Justin Trudeau in 2001. It isn’t just the painted blackface, look at those painted hands — copping a feel. pic.twitter.com/OmgiBAO5Cd — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) September 19, 2019

Justin Trudeau is half-smirking as he apologizes.



You and I will NEVER EVER know such privilege.



Imagine if a photo emerged of me half-groping a woman while wearing blackface when I was almost 30 years old... https://t.co/XePfVxm1WI — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) September 19, 2019

The timing could not be worse for the Canadian leader, who began his re-election campaign on September 11 engulfed in scandal over his involvement in dropping corruption charges against a large Canadian engineering firm.

Last year, the Canadian leader was accused of cultural appropriation and "overdoing it" on a trip to India, in which he donned grand, ceremonial outfits.

