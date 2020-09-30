Menu
Police investigating alleged koala cruelty video
OUTRAGE: Grafton police investigate koala video

Adam Hourigan
28th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
COFFS/Clarence police are investigating reports of animal cruelty towards a koala shown in a Snapchat video.

The video, which circulated across social media this weekend, appears to show a koala being let out of a bag before allegedly being kicked and punched by unidentified people.

Across the bottom of the video, a caption reads "Weekend Vibes".

The video has shocked many who saw it on social media, with calls for it to be reported to be police and RSPCA.

Grafton Police Station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said they had been alerted to the video of the incident which they believed to have occurred in the Lilydale area.

A still from a Snapchat video police are investigating claims of cruelty to a koala
"We are looking into an allegation involving a koala in a Snapchat some time (Saturday) night," she said.

"The video is pretty poor quality, but we are trying to ascertain what's involved and identify the people in it.

"We are working with the RSPCA to see if any offences have been committed."

Anyone with information relating to the video is urged to contact Grafton police or Crimestoppers.

animal cruelty case coffs clarence police koala snapchat
