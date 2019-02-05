Menu
Dead shark used as a bong
News

Outrage as fisherman uses dead shark as a bong

5th Feb 2019 7:00 PM
THE sickening act of using a dead baby shark as a bong has landed a Mid North Coast fisherman in hot water in the court of public opinion and perhaps even the eyes of the law.

The fisherman, Billy Brislane, crudely inserted hose into the head of the dead shark and behind its dorsal fin before lighting up and smoking what he says was 'tobacco' through the carcass of the fish.

 

Billy Brislane in the disturbing act of using a dead baby shark as a bong.
Posting the disturbing video to his Facebook page, Fried Fishing Australia, he cut the video to the song Baby Shark before copping a hammering across social media spanning across the world.

In an attempt to defend his actions after a massive backlash, Billy Brislane, who made headlines for landing and killing five bull sharks in the Macleay River last month, followed up with a post saying police had contacted him over the video.

Billy Brislane in the disturbing act of using a dead baby shark as a bong.
"I just want to say thanks to the bunch of sooks who have complained to the point of the police visiting," he wrote.

"Honestly I quit."

"It was tobacco I'd happily take a drug test to prove."

 

Billy Brislane last month copped criticism across social media for killing five bull sharks on the Mid North Coast.
Billy Brislane last month copped criticism across social media for killing five bull sharks on the Mid North Coast. Facebook

The post attracted negative comments, however the fisherman has enjoyed some support.

"F*** the media and any b***hurt w***er on Facebook that is offended," one fan wrote on Facebook.

"F*** them Billy!! Start doing FF fishing charters, and push the rats overboard," another commenter wrote.

"Get some Fried Fishing shirts made up, I'll buy one!"

The fisherman has been slammed on social media for his actions.
Others to comment weren't so impressed, writing: "Can't say I'll be buying any flake from the takeaway anytime soon.

"I hope all professional fisherman aren't handling our food like this.

"Yuk."

