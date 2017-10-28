Outdoor picnics have been made simple

Libby and Joe Willman are excited about their future with Open Air Picnics in Sawtell.

Libby and Joe Willman are excited about their future with Open Air Picnics in Sawtell. Rachel Vercoe

HOW does a relaxing afternoon spent on a headland watching the sunset with a delicious picnic sound to you?

Now how much better does it sound when you don't even have to prepare the food and drinks?

Sawtell newly wed locals Libby and Joe Willman have created a unique shop in the main street making healthy treats easily accessible and picnics a walk in the park.

Open Air Picnics offers healthy foods through their shop on and a take away picnic option with a brochure, showing visitors the towns hotspots.

"The concept of Open Air is to take the preparation out of the picnic, you come in, grab it, enjoy it and then bring it all back,” said Joe.

"We were visiting different holiday destinations along the coast and knew where to go but not the hotspots in the area so we expanded on the idea of picnics to include a brochure with our hotspots.

"Lib and I got married at the start of the year and wanted to work together so we decided to give Open Air Picnics a go and we're going to see where it takes us.

The fresh takeaway shop opened in early September and their recently launched website will drive the picnic field.

All you have to do is go online, pick your time and date and choose from a range of packs available from romantic, celebration, family or create your own.

"We're trying to bring a few different options to Sawtell and Coffs Harbour.

Visit openairpicnics.com.au