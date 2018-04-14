Out of this world the goal for Panthers

TESTING TIMES: The Sawtell defence will be fully tested by the reigning Clayton Cup winners.

LAST week's win was one small step for Sawtell but tomorrow's the chance to make one giant leap for the Panthers.

Sawtell coach Rod Hardy admitted the victory over Orara Valley gave him an idea of where his team was at but said playing the Grafton Ghosts on enemy territory was the yardstick.

"We've got to be better than we were, much better. We're slick but we need to connect a little bit more,” Hardy said.

"We've got two halves there who come from different backgrounds. One's a union player and one had last year off, they've got to connect and they will.”

Orara Valley has the chance to atone for its loss when it hosts Macksville who enjoyed the bye a week ago.

Axemen coach Col Speed said the culture of the club would ensure there was a positive response tomorrow.

"Apart of the Orara core values that has always been there is they never give, they always hang in there and basically muscle up,” he said.

The coach added that the group would benefit from having played together and knowing a couple of things need to be cleaned up.

"There's a few things that we've got to work on in regards to overriding calls and shape.”

GROUP 2

Saturday

4.15pm: Nambucca Heads v South Grafton

Sunday

2.30pm: Orara Valley v Macksville

2.30pm: Grafton Ghosts v Sawtell

Bye: Coffs Harbour (ladies tag, reserve grade and under-18s playing at Bellingen).