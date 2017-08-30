22°
News

Out of the box: Posh pizza may be rolling out the dough

Keagan Elder
by

THE Coffs Coast is already home to many fast food joints but there could be room for more.

We have McDonald's, Dominoes, Subway, Hungry Jacks, Pizza Hut and KFC. The foundations have been laid to Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez and building has started opposite Bunnings.

But if you are looking to add to your takeaway menus, you might be in luck as Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar has thrown its hat in the ring.

 

Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar could soon be opening in Coffs Harbour, with the chain confirming it is after a franchisee.
Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar could soon be opening in Coffs Harbour, with the chain confirming it is after a franchisee. Nicholas Falconer

Crust marketing coordinator Chloe Gerard confirmed the chain was looking for a franchisee to open in Coffs Harbour.

As for where and when, she said it was still early days. So stay tuned.

Topics:  coffs harbour crust pizza fast food pizza

Coffs Coast Advocate
Paedophile fight: 'Adults, children and animals' at risk

Paedophile fight: 'Adults, children and animals' at risk

A DEPRAVED sex monster would pose an “imminent’’ risk to the public if he was let loose on the streets, ­officials have warned.

Ride on the wild side: what it's like to be a rally co-driver

WHAT A RIDE: Journalist Keagan Elder takes a ride with ARC leader Harry Bates at the Wedding Bells course.

Take a ride with current Australian Rally Championship leader

Do you love thy neighbour?

"Good neighbours can make or break a street”

Coffs Coast set to get two new-look Kmarts

Kmart Toormina revamp.

Kmart shop fitouts all the talk of shoppers

Local Partners