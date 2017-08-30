Out of the box: Posh pizza may be rolling out the dough

THE Coffs Coast is already home to many fast food joints but there could be room for more.

We have McDonald's, Dominoes, Subway, Hungry Jacks, Pizza Hut and KFC. The foundations have been laid to Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez and building has started opposite Bunnings.

But if you are looking to add to your takeaway menus, you might be in luck as Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar has thrown its hat in the ring.

Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar could soon be opening in Coffs Harbour, with the chain confirming it is after a franchisee. Nicholas Falconer

Crust marketing coordinator Chloe Gerard confirmed the chain was looking for a franchisee to open in Coffs Harbour.

As for where and when, she said it was still early days. So stay tuned.