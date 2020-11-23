Out-of-control bushfire closes Pacific Highway

Smoke from a bushfire burning near Franklins Rd, Glenugie, has reduced visibility on the Pacific Highway, forcing the road to be closed in both directions.

THE Pacific Highway has been closed this afternoon south of Grafton with emergency services battling to contain an out-of-control bushfire in the region.

The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions at Franklins Rd, approximately 18km southeast of Grafton alongside the Pacific Motorway in the Glenfield State Forest.

According to the NSW RFS Clarence Valley District, smoke from the fire has reduced visibility in the area and as a result the motorway has been closed. Currently no homes at threat.

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to avoid the area and delay your trip. Traffic on the highway is heavy.

If you need to travel through the area, you can use Big River Way and Orara Way instead. This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.

A total fire ban has been put in place for the Far North Coast Fire Area today, with a severe fire danger rating issued for the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.