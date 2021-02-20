Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
Crime

‘Out of character’: Mum and her two-year-old are missing

by Shiloh Payne
20th Feb 2021 11:29 AM

Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a woman and her two-year-old daughter after they haven't been in contact since yesterday.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell Street in Browns Plains leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Brogan Almat has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat has been reported missing.

Police believe the pair were possibly in company of a man and another woman.

Family are concerned for their safety and wellbeing, as Ms Almat had not been in contact.

A police spokesman said the actions of Ms Almat was "out of character".

Ms Almat is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with black hair.

Her two-year-old daughter is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.

Anyone who has information about where they both are, is urged to immediately call triple-0.

Originally published as 'Out of character': Mum, two-year-old missing

Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
missing child missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Aldi vacuum burns woman

      Aldi vacuum burns woman
      • 20th Feb 2021 12:03 PM

      Top Stories

        ‘Substantial challenges’: Is Council facing a budget black hole?

        Premium Content ‘Substantial challenges’: Is Council facing a budget black...

        News Accountants dip into reserves and slash expenditure as deficit grows at half-way point of financial year

        • 20th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
        Coffs Coast cops more rain as Bellinger goes into flood

        Premium Content Coffs Coast cops more rain as Bellinger goes into flood

        News Warning still in place as possible thunderstorms on the way

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 20, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 20, 2021

        Community Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Community Here’s your weekly go-to guide for Coffs Coast events.