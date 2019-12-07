Menu
Two more fires have broken out near Coffs Harbour.
News

Out of control fires break out in Orara, Halfway Creek

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Dec 2019 1:23 PM

THE Rural Fire Service are currently at two out of control fires which have recently sparked up on the Coffs Coast. 

One fire is just north of Halfway Creek and is currently 608 hectares in size.

This fire is currently at watch and act level.  

The other blaze is on Fridays Creek Rd in Upper Orara, which is currently burning out of control and 31 hectares in size.

It's currently at the advice level with members of the RFS door knocking on local homes at Mount Browne Rd to inform them of the situation.  

For up to date information click here.

A bushfire has broken out in the Upper Orara area.
