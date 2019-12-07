Out of control fires break out in Orara, Halfway Creek

Two more fires have broken out near Coffs Harbour.

Two more fires have broken out near Coffs Harbour.

THE Rural Fire Service are currently at two out of control fires which have recently sparked up on the Coffs Coast.

One fire is just north of Halfway Creek and is currently 608 hectares in size.

This fire is currently at watch and act level.

The other blaze is on Fridays Creek Rd in Upper Orara, which is currently burning out of control and 31 hectares in size.

It's currently at the advice level with members of the RFS door knocking on local homes at Mount Browne Rd to inform them of the situation.

For up to date information click here.