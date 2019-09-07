'Out of control' bushfire rages west of Coffs Harbour

OUT OF CONTROL: There's currently a large bushfire burning quickly west of Coffs Harbour.

A bushfire is currently burning out of control north of Ebor and has sent a thick layer of smoke across Coffs Harbour.

There is currently more than 48,100 hectares being affected and the fire is classified as out of control.

The fire is burning along Armidale Road and in the vicinity of Marengo Road.

The fire continues to move in a north easterly direction towards Tyringham, Merengo, Hernani, Meldrum and Dundarrabin.

Crews are working to protect properties along Marengo Road, Armidale Road and Harness Cask Road.

Residents of Tyringham, Merengo, Hernani, Meldrum and Dundarrabin should seek shelter as the fire approaches.

Embers may be blown well ahead of the main fire front creating spot fires. These can threaten properties ahead of the main fire front.

Smoke from this fire may is affecting areas from Dorrigo through to north of Coffs Harbour.

It comes after four residential properties at Tenterfield were destroyed were destroyed yesterday in a blaze.

A 66-year-old male Rural Fire Service firefighter sustained serious burns to his head, face, and upper bod during duty. He was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The public is reminded to be mindful of the dangerous conditions. Updates on fires can be monitored via the NSW RFS website (https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/), and weather warnings via the NSW SES website (https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/).

Anyone with information about these fires is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages