Our very own best family friendly hotel

MOONEE Beach Tavern has returned with an award after competing against some of the top hotels in the state.

Earlier this week, after receiving six nominations at the 2016 Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards for Excellence, the tavern returned with the award for best family friendly hotel.

"We've been here once before and didn't walk away with an award so it's fantastic to come home with one this "We are delighted with the Win for the Best Family Friendly Hotel. This award has been the main award we have been striving to win since taking over the Moonee Beach Tavern in 2013," licensee Tim Hayden said.

"It's a huge achievement going up against the biggest and best Hotels in NSW and this win now has us as a finalist for the National Award in the same category.

"We'd like to thank the Northern Beaches community for their continued support of the Moonee Beach Tavern and a big thank you all our staff who work with passion, pride and professionalism."

Tim said before the awards night that just getting into the finals was a massive achievement for the tavern.

With their main goal attracting families with good value food and facilities, Tim said the award was a credit to what they did.

The Moonee Beach Tavern was also a finalist in several other categories including Best Draught Beer Qualityand Best Outdoor Experience.

The Tavern was also nominated in the Best Cheap Eat Meal under $15 category as was the Seaview Tavern at Woolgoolga.

Bonville Golf Resort's Flooded Gums restaurant was nominated for Best Fine Dining while chef Darren Ryan was a finalist in the Country Chef of the Year category.