Our turtles picked off on the foreshores

SEVEN missing turtles are the talk of the town.

These are no ordinary turtles, they are made of solid bronze.

And unless they suddenly came to life and headed to the ocean, the logical conclusion is an act of vandalism.

The little critters are part of the first completed stage of the Jetty4Shores redesign project.

Designed by Gumbaynggirr artist Uncle Tony Hart, the sea turtle motif is the focal point of the walkway which is the central access linking the Jetty Strip with the historic jetty and the wider harbour.

Where there were 12 bronze sea turtles secured into the concrete path there are now just five with broken bolts all that's left to tell the story.

Gail Jackson is one of many locals who enjoys taking regular morning walks in this part of town. She was upset by what she discovered this morning.

"I couldn't believe it, I looked down and they were gone; I'm really disappointed and angry that some one could do this,” Gail said.

"I think it's just nasty. Everyone loves those little bronze turtles. They're a real feature of the walk and my grandchildren just love them.

"When the sun shines on the turtles they have a lovely glow. Some rotten sod has just decided to take the turtles. It can't have been easy because they were bolted down into the concrete. I'm worried who ever did this was disturbed mid way through the act and will come back for the other turtles.”

Coffs Harbour City Council is already looking at replacing the much loved turtles.

"I am shocked and appalled that anyone would do this,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight

"The little bronze sea turtles have become a real favourite with visitors and locals - and I'd like to thank all those people who brought this theft to council's notice.

"This wasn't casual vandalism. The metal has been snapped off so someone had to work hard to prise them out. I'd ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity down at the Walkway over the weekend to contact council or the police. But I'd like to reassure everyone that we will be replacing the turtles as soon as we can have more made, which will take around six weeks, and we will be making them even more secure.”

So what's happened to these sea turtles? Has some one stolen them to melt them down? Will they turn up as a pond ornament in someone's garden? Or are they on the black market never to be seen again?

If you have any information contact Crimestoppers NSW 1800 333 000 or Coffs Harbour City Council 6648 4000