Our surf clubs get funding injection

FACELIFT: Woolgoolga SLSC clubhouse.
FACELIFT: Woolgoolga SLSC clubhouse.
Brad Greenshields
by

BOTH the Woolgoolga and Sawtell Surf Life Saving Clubs have benefited from the NSW Government's Surf Club Facility Program.

Woolgoolga SLSC has been granted $350,000 to go toward the first stage of its clubhouse redevelopment while Sawtell SLSC has been allocated $25,162 for the Beach Access Road upgrade.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser was more than pleased to announce the funding and hinted at the possibility of more.

"While the funding for Woolgoolga is a significant shot in the arm in relation to a new facility for Woolgoolga SLSC, we are still looking for further funding to ensure we can start construction of this new facility in mid-2018,” Mr Fraser said.

"The aim of the government's Surf Club Facility Program is to increase the availability, standard and quality of surf lifesaving clubs in NSW for the benefit of their members and the wider community.

"Surf Life Saving NSW does immensely important work, saving lives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to get fit and healthy.

"The NSW Government wants to make the work of lifesavers as easy as possible.

"We can't control the water but we can improve facilities like this.”

