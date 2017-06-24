Our stroke incidence highest in Australia

ALARMING statistics have revealed the North and Mid North Coasts are bearing the brunt of the stroke burden, with the Cowper and Page electorates in the top 4 for stroke incidence in the country.

The Stroke Foundation's latest report identified the country's top 20 hotspots for stroke incidence and the majority were found to be regional and rural areas.

The Page electorate came in third on the list, with an incidence of 2,599 people affected per 100,000.

This was followed by the Cowper electorate coming in fourth on the list, with an incidence of 2,561 people affected per 100,000.

The Lyne electorate, which includes Port Macquarie and surrounding towns, was found to have the highest incidence of stroke in Australia.

Stroke Foundation NSW State Manager Teresa Howarth said due to limited access to best practice treatment, people in the state's regional areas were also more likely to die or be left with a significant disability as a result of a stroke.

"In 2017, NSW residents will suffer more than 19,000 strokes and many of these will be experienced by people living outside of Sydney,” she said.

"Stroke can be treated. It is a tragedy that only a small percentage of NSW stroke patients are getting access to the latest treatments and ongoing specialist care that we know saves lives.”