Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Person receiving a vaccine.
Person receiving a vaccine.
News

OUR SAY: Don’t take vaccines for granted

Carlie Walker
11th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE we worry about the threat of coronavirus, it's all too easy to forget about other illnesses.

One of those is whooping cough, which poses an all-too-real threat to babies too young to be vaccinated and immuno-compromised people in our community.

The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of how important vaccinations are in our community.

Anti-vaxxers argue that good hygiene is enough to protect us, that diseases that killed millions went the way of the dinosaurs disappeared because of a bit of disinfectant and detergent.

The truth is those diseases have been beaten back by vaccines.

Nothing proves that more than this current pandemic, which has spread like wildfire through some nations.

It may be the first time some in our generation fully appreciate the difference a vaccine can make when it comes to fighting disease.

Older generations, like my dad, remember years when one kid would fail to return to school in the new year because they were sick, or had died, with polio.

Fortunately for us there is a whooping cough vaccine available right now, and people can vaccinate themselves against the flu as well.

We need to do all we can to keep our community safe and that means protecting our youngest and most vulnerable members and all it takes is a simple jab.

anti-vaxxers opinion vaccines
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you interested in a new career in nursing?

        Are you interested in a new career in nursing?

        Business Webinar on Tuesday explains Southern Cross University's Bachelor of Nursing.

        TOP 10: Col’s favourite sports biographies to read in iso

        premium_icon TOP 10: Col’s favourite sports biographies to read in iso

        Sport Hennessy goes from the grandstand to the airmchair for this special feature...

        ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        premium_icon ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        Crime There may be less traffic on the road, but we’re still getting caught over the...

        Effort to contain leaking fuel after barge sinks in river

        premium_icon Effort to contain leaking fuel after barge sinks in river

        News Emergency response contains leaking fuel in the river.