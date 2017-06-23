Our region's a winner

RESIDENTS officially have bragging rights as the North Coast has been listed as the third most popular destination in Australia for domestic travellers.

The latest National Visitor Survey data released this week shows 5,086,000 visited the region from March 2016-17, with an overall an increase in visitors of more than 16% in the last 3 years.

The North Coast falls just behind major players Sydney and Melbourne, with 9.4 million and 8.7 million visitors respectively.

In welcome news to the local tourism industry and local economy, visitors to the North Coast are also staying longer and spending more.

Domestic visitors have spent almost $2.9 billion this last year, which is 19% more than three years ago.

These tourists stayed more than 20 million nights in total, for an average of four nights each, which is an increase of 14% in three years.

Earlier in the month Tourism Research Australia's International Visitor Survey revealed the North Coast was also a popular place for international visitors, coming in as the ninth most visited region in Australia.

Between March 2016-17 around 330,000 international tourists visited the region, which is 23,000 or 8% more than the previous period.

International guests also spent $198 million, $2 million more than the previous year.

Overall, international tourist numbers have risen more than 24% over the past three years.