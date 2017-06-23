21°
News

Our region's a winner

Jasmine Minhas
| 23rd Jun 2017 1:30 PM
Fiona, Mark Brophy, and son Callum from Qld enjoy Woolgoolga Main Beach.
Fiona, Mark Brophy, and son Callum from Qld enjoy Woolgoolga Main Beach. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RESIDENTS officially have bragging rights as the North Coast has been listed as the third most popular destination in Australia for domestic travellers.

The latest National Visitor Survey data released this week shows 5,086,000 visited the region from March 2016-17, with an overall an increase in visitors of more than 16% in the last 3 years.

The North Coast falls just behind major players Sydney and Melbourne, with 9.4 million and 8.7 million visitors respectively.

In welcome news to the local tourism industry and local economy, visitors to the North Coast are also staying longer and spending more.

Domestic visitors have spent almost $2.9 billion this last year, which is 19% more than three years ago.

These tourists stayed more than 20 million nights in total, for an average of four nights each, which is an increase of 14% in three years.

Earlier in the month Tourism Research Australia's International Visitor Survey revealed the North Coast was also a popular place for international visitors, coming in as the ninth most visited region in Australia.

Between March 2016-17 around 330,000 international tourists visited the region, which is 23,000 or 8% more than the previous period.

International guests also spent $198 million, $2 million more than the previous year.

Overall, international tourist numbers have risen more than 24% over the past three years.

Coffs Coast Advocate
What's on across the Coffs Coast

What's on across the Coffs Coast

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's some inspiration.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

Overseas success driving Ford

Coffs Harbour squash player Jacob Ford is heading to New Zealand.

Coffs Harbour squash player preparing for overseas events.

Big names of comedy to hit Coffs airwaves

Comedy favs to host drive radio show

Local Partners

Red hot free Short Film Festival

A short film festival not to be missed

Locals to take part in 125 year celebrations

CELEBRATING: The Coffs Coast BjP Physie Club is taking part in the sports 125 year spectacular celebrations in Sydney.

Physie set to celebrate

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 203 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $299,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 202 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $249,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

An Address to Impress!

13 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $625,000

With nearly 40 years of happy memories, the owners will miss this great neighbourhood and being able to stroll to the neighbourhood shops, Private Hospital or...

It&#39;s High, It&#39;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $369,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Great Investment Opportunity

36 Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $349,000

This is a property you must inspect if you are a first home buyer or looking for a great return as an investor. The property is well positioned near schools and...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

A gem within Moonee Beach

80 Stockmans Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000

Perfectly positioned within 'Forest Glen Estate' this property offers privacy, space, and a peaceful lifestyle all within 15 minutes of the Coffs Harbour CBD. This...

Two homes, one title...

217 Sawtell Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 1 $595,000 ...

It is rare to find two homes on the one block of land and still have a super large yard area. This property would be ideal for extended family, live in one home...

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Coffs Harbour property values are rising

aerial Coffs Harbour Jetty area.04 june 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Coffs is one of a raft of regional areas where prices are surging.

Escape to this Korora oasis

Property 16 Parkes Dr Korora

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Buyers secure home with virtual property tour

Photo: AndreyPopov

Would you buy a house you hadn't physically walked through?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!