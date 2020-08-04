Our rare property with 4km of river views

Images of the Buccarumbi property with more than 4km of river frontage, providing water certainty for farmers.

LOOK OUT Yamba. Your fancy 180 degree views have got nothing on this bit of waterfront.

With 4km of continuous frontage, there might be only one thing stopping you giving up your salt smell for this piece of paradise.

The water views are only for the cattle.

The 2,202ha property at Buccarumbi is up for auction in what Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agent selling agent Jojo Newby said is tightly held.

And while the views may be nice for the cows, the river and other associated creeks which run through the property provide something many farmers are seeking coming out of recent droughts.

“We have a large amount of inquiries from buyers who have just come through the tail end of the recent drought, which has highlight the benefit to have permanent water,” she said.

“From a farming perspective it provides a confidence for the future.”

The property contains perpetual forestry leaseholds, and is ideal for steers or bullocks with border fencing in place.

While properties of this size were rare to market, Ms Newby said it was by coincidence they’d sold a similarly sized property next door a few years ago.

The property will go to auction on August 14, but unconditional offers prior to the day would be considered.

It is one of many sales keeping Ms Newby busy as the rural property market rebounds from a short COVID inspired hiatus.

“When it first came about, we had three incredibly quiet weeks,” Ms Newby said.

“On the fourth week, the phone started ring and from then we have been incredibly busy.

“I’ve been in real estate for six years and I’m yet to experience a winter as busy as this.

“Because we specialise in rural property, winter is typically our quietest period, and this year we’ve been run off our feet which is wonderful.”