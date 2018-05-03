Our pets also get the winter blues

Pet owners are being told to keep their pets warm when the temperatures plummet this winter.

Pet owners are being told to keep their pets warm when the temperatures plummet this winter. Rob Williams

COOL weather has hit the coast and there's no better time to prepare for the colder months by ensuring your fur babies stay warm and happy.

Online pet sitting company Pawshake has five tips to look after your pet during winter.

Outdoor pets - If your pet spends the majority of their time outside, ensure they have proper outdoor housing such as kennels for dogs and enclosures for cats, chooks and bunnies.

Make sure your pets bedding is raised off the floor and away from cold drafts including the door ways of kennels. Fill an outside kennel with dry blankets and wash them regularly.

Feed time - During the colder months, you may notice an increase in your pet's appetite. This is especially true for pets who spend a lot of time outdoors as they will use more energy to keep themselves warm.

Keep a close eye on your pets weight to make sure they are properly nourished but not overfed from too many winter snacks.

Book a pet sitter - If you plan on embracing winter by heading off to the snow and hitting the slopes or escaping it by travelling to warmer countries, Pawshake offers a wealth of online trusted pet sitters to look after your precious pets.

Sitters can send daily photos of your pets so you can see they are safe and sound with their sitter.

Walk time - There's nothing like a walk in the park and some aerobic exercise to get rid of the winter blues.

Rug up and head out for your pets favourite activity. Not only will your dog love you for it, you'll be feeling fantastic in no time too.

Keep warm - Particularly colder winter's days can be uncomfortable for slimmer, younger or older dogs and cats.

Try placing a hot water bottle, with warm not hot water, into your pet's bedding to keep them nice and cosy.

For more information, visit pawshake.com.au.