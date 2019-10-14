Our newest golden girl

GOLDEN GIRL: Madeleine McTernan with her parents Allison and Paul after she won a gold and bronze medal at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane.

GOLDEN GIRL: Madeleine McTernan with her parents Allison and Paul after she won a gold and bronze medal at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane.

FORMER Coffs Harbour Swim Club member Madeleine McTernan has realised her dream of winning a gold medal for Australia.

McTernan achieved the feat by representing Australia in the women’s 4x50m freestyle final at the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability Global Games in Brisbane.

Australia stopped the clock at 1:57.11, beating the hot favourite Russians who won the silver medal in a time of 1:58.20.

“I cannot believe I just won a gold medal for my country,” said the emotional St Hilda’s Aquatic Club swimmer after the race.

“It’s a dream come true for me and my family, my swim club and my high school.”

McTernan’s first night final campaign started when she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m backstroke final with a time of 1:11.13.

She just missed out on the silver medal by a fingertip to Hong Kong swimmer Yui Lam Chan, who won the silver medal in a time of 1.11.00.

Russian world champion swimmer Valeriia Shabalina won the gold medal in a games record time of 1.09.15.

In the morning heats McTernan swam a PB time of 1:10.46, which was also a Global Games record until Shabalina beat the mark in the final.

The 18-year-old still has four events to compete in, which are the 50m and 200m backstroke and the 100m and 400m freestyle.

McTernan is also in contention for selection in several relay races throughout the games.

St Hilda’s Aquatic head coach Ken Malcolm said he was expecting big things from his pupil during the meet.

“I knew Maddie was capable of winning a gold medal for Australia and I firmly believe she can win more medals for Australia at these games.”

Allison and Paul McTernan are incredibly proud of their daughter’s achievements.

“We never thought in our wildest dreams that one day, one of our children would represent Australia in swimming,” Paul said.

“With Maddie having just won her first gold medal for Australia, we are totally gobsmacked with joy.”

The INAS Global Games wrap up on October 19.

More than 1000 athletes have converged on Brisbane to participate in the event, which is the world’s largest sporting competition for elite athletes with an intellectual impairment. The games are held every four years.