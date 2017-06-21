21°
Our local patients are losing out

Jasmine Minhas
| 21st Jun 2017 7:00 AM
WORRYING: Winston and Sue Fernandes reveal funding concerns.
WORRYING: Winston and Sue Fernandes reveal funding concerns. Rachel Vercoe

FOR most of us Michael J. Fox and Muhammad Ali are the first people we think of when we hear the word Parkinson's.

Sue and Winston Fernandes are not famous, but they are one of around 100 families who are part of the Coffs Harbour Parkinson's Support Group, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

"I mean this in the least rudest way possible, but there is an ignorance in the community about Parkinson's,” Winston said.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition relating to the decline in production of dopamine in the brain, which can cause people to have difficulty controlling their movements and can affect their thinking and mood.

Winston's wife Sue used to be a dancer, until she received her diagnosis.

"I was in complete denial. I would scream, saying I haven't got Parkinson's,” Sue said.

"Sue and I danced a lot. We used to rock 'n' roll. But she's lost that now,” Winston said.

Because of her diagnosis, Sue has lost the ability to multi-task and has developed severe anxiety.

It took five months for Sue to be diagnosed and medicated for Parkinson's. Sue's family resorted to booking an appointment in Sydney due to the long wait.

"A neurologist needs to make the diagnosis. Sue was really aware something was wrong, just imagine having to wait five months before you were told what was happening to your body,” Winston said.

Coffs Harbour has three visiting neurologists who stay for one or two days a month.

Appointments can be few and far between, so a neurological nurse specialising in Parkinson's was established in the area to help patients between appointments.

However funding to keep the nurse, who works from Macksville to Woolgoolga and west to Dorrigo, has now run out. The support group is lobbying to keep nurse Vincent Carroll here.

"The Support group works very closely with Vince. Vince does an excellent job and we are very grateful to have him,” said support group coordinator Jane Gow.

"Our aim is to get permanent funding for his position with a couple of extra days.”

"We are seriously lacking in funding for a specialist nurse. We were lucky to be given a donation in 2014, and that was for 3 years. That basically finishes now and we need this specialist neurological nurse because acts as the liaison between patient and the absent neurologist,” said Winston.

Winston and Sue also emphasise that Parkinsons is not just an 'old people' disease, with a support group recently opening in Coffs Harbour for those diagnosed among the younger generation.

"We have an estimated 70,000 cases in Australia. In Coffs our support group have about 100 families on our books but we believe there's a lot more, as many keep quiet about the condition.”

"We're really at a point now where the community needs to be aware,” said Winston.

