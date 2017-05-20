Combating the pain of domestic violence

Our Life skills for Blokes program is tailored to support men who are socially isolated or going through a difficult time in their lives. Our program is structured to expand self awareness and personal growth.

We explore a range of educational topics where we learn from each other by sharing our different understandings and life experiences.



This supports men to expand their intellectual knowledge and empowers them to gain a greater understanding of themselves.



Life Skills for Blokes creates a non-judgemental, confidential space for men to explore their coping mechanisms.



This allows men to feel comfortable to expand their emotional vocabulary and increase their capacity to respond more compassionately when dealing with difficult circumstances.

Life skills for blokes challenges the beliefs and value systems that have evolved out of a culture that rewards men for competitive and aggressive behaviours.



As boys grow into men their emotional world can shrink to fit the stereotype they are educated to be.



Emotions are marginalised leading to difficulties in communicating pain and vulnerability.

The heartbeat of our program is our weekly "check-in", where men express how they are feeling about life.



The safe and empathic environment we create allows the men to challenge the stereotypes about being a man and experiment with new ways of communicating that honour their human need for connection.

Life Skills for Blokes creates a safe space to express hopes, wishes, desires and aspirations, building the capacity to communicate in a healthier and more compassionate manner. Men recognize that this connection is what they are deeply yearning for with their loved ones and they become more capable of translating this experience into their daily lives.

The program also includes guest speakers and offers a social element where we share meals and recreational activities.

For further information please call Boambee East Community Centre on 66584655.