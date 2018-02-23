Menu
FRESH SOUND: Local indie outfit The Fingerz have released their first single.
News

Our indie rockers release their soundtrack to the world

Keagan Elder
by
23rd Feb 2018 1:00 PM

AFTER bursting on to the local music scene indie surf rockers The Fingerz have released their first single.

Banjo Hayes and Harry Peterson, who started jamming as mates, released Wet Weather to the world this week.

Trapped inside by torrential rain last year, Harry put pen to paper and got washed away with inspiration.

The single is about letting your troubles get washed away by the rain are brought to life by the two-piece's punchy guitar riffs and driving drums.

Wet Weather is now available on 35 music apps globally, including Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.

Word is The Fingerz will soon be releasing an accompanying video too.

The pair of Northern Beaches rockers rose to local notoriety after winning the Seaview Tavern's Coastal Sounds competition last year.

Featured on the front page of The Advocate, The Fingerz have also been selected to take part in Griffith University's Rock School.

Rock School is a hands-on crash course for high school students, teaching them the ways of mastering live sound, stagecraft and recording.

Last year, internationally recognised producer Brendan Anthony who has worked with INXS, Jimmy Barnes and Hans Zimmer was one of the tutors.

"(Rock School is) all about replicating the music industry for the kids,” the Queensland Conservatorium popular music lecturer told Griffith News.

"We educate them in the creative process, get them networking and playing original music and above all else instil that hard work and self-belief are imperative.”

