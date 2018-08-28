Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Heart breaking decision for farmer
Letters to the Editor

Our farmers battling big dry need continued support

28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S GREAT to see the support that those who are drought affected are receiving, but with so many in need, more ongoing support will be needed for a longer time.

What has been raised/donated won't go very far among so many in need.

The serious aspect is that it doesn't rain money. Grain farmers have missed a complete crop and the associated cost of being ready to plant if rain had fallen. We can just imagine, well maybe, what it would be like if we missed a year's wages or pension. We'd need to draw on reserves or take out loans or depend on others for help.

drought

But many producers are in debt to the limit after years of droughts, so can't borrow any more. Livestock owners have lost, or sold at disastrous prices their stock, and when rain and thus feed does become available again, they will need to repurchase breeding stock, if they can find any to start again.

It will still take a few years for them to get a worthwhile income to live on and try to reduce the accumulated debt. They well and truly deserve our support as these things are beyond their control.

Sincere thanks to those who have, and are supporting them.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

Related Items

drought affected farmers queensland drought appeal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Govt accused of 'fraudulent' north-east timber supply claims

    premium_icon Govt accused of 'fraudulent' north-east timber supply claims

    News THE NSW Government has been accused of 'fraudulently' claiming there's a shortfall in high-quality timber available in State Forests in north-east NSW.

    • 28th Aug 2018 3:00 PM
    A community of recyclers

    A community of recyclers

    News Garbage trucks are a recycling reminder.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:45 PM
    Doing it for the farmers

    Doing it for the farmers

    News Farm dress day for the farmers.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:15 PM
    PM missed the point ... big time

    premium_icon PM missed the point ... big time

    News Sco Mo proven wrong as he won his way to the Prime Ministership.

    Local Partners