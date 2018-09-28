Our day to pay tribute

POLICE Remembrance Day holds great significance for police and the communities they serve.

A local service was held today at Wesleyan Uniting Church, Coffs Harbour.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM said the annual commemoration reminds us of the dangers that come with the oath to protect.

"Facing adversity on the job is something police officers do daily. These men and women often place themselves in harm's way, risking their own lives to help others,” Commissioner Fuller said.

"Their determination to protect the community sometimes has tragic outcomes and our duty is to ensure their courage and selfless action is never forgotten.”