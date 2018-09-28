Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE Remembrance Day in Coffs Harbour.
POLICE Remembrance Day in Coffs Harbour. Rachel Vercoe
News

Our day to pay tribute

28th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE Remembrance Day holds great significance for police and the communities they serve.

A local service was held today at Wesleyan Uniting Church, Coffs Harbour.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM said the annual commemoration reminds us of the dangers that come with the oath to protect.

"Facing adversity on the job is something police officers do daily. These men and women often place themselves in harm's way, risking their own lives to help others,” Commissioner Fuller said.

"Their determination to protect the community sometimes has tragic outcomes and our duty is to ensure their courage and selfless action is never forgotten.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fire impacts local businesses

    premium_icon Fire impacts local businesses

    Video Toxic shopping complex fire broke out in storeroom.

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    News "I was beyond comprehension with pain and other symptoms.”

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    News Increase in general and specialist police units from today

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners