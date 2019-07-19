Our cricketing oldies bring the gold home

CRICKET: The Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club travelled to Mackay last week to participate in the Queensland Winter Carnival.

The carnival is an event with a focus on enjoying the game and mixing with cricket tragics from other states.

Last Wednesday the Coffs side faced a very strong Redlands team at the magnificent Harrup Park cricket complex.

Redlands batted first and compiled a very competitive 4-179 off their 45 overs on a slow ground.

Brian Russell led the bowling attack with 3-31 and great bowling by Terry Crossland (0-8 off 6 overs) and Terry Herbert (0-8 off 6 overs) kept the batsmen in check.

Once at the crease, Coffs steadily wound in the target.

McWilliams (24), Crossland (36), Vallis (29), Newland (35) and Herbert (26) led the way to Coffs reaching 180 with three balls to spare.

The following day Coffs faced a strong Victorian Metro side.

Coffs batted first and worked hard to score on a difficult wicket.

Graham Doust and Russell Gill consolidated the innings after seven wickets had been lost for 49 runs.

Doust was run out for 25 and the innings was completed with just 89 runs on the board.

Only four batsmen had reached double figures.

Victoria had scored more than 200 runs on the wicket the day before and approached the chase full of confidence. Russell opened the bowling and shattered the stumps with his fourth delivery and then took a further two wickets in his third over.

At 3-7 the Victorians were a little less confident.

At the 15-over mark the score looked more respectable at 4-31.

Enter Herbert.

In possibly his most lethal spell in the over-60s format, he terrorised the batsmen taking 4-18 in a hostile spell of bowling

John Leahy chimed in with two wickets and this, coupled with a run-out, saw the Victorian team bowled out for just 47 runs.

Most importantly the team had a great week in Mackay and look forward to the coming season.

The team meet at 1pm at the Leisure Park nets on Wednesdays and Fridays to enjoy training.

Those nearing or who have reached age 60 are welcome to go along and enjoy the friendship and exercise.

For more information, phone Graham on 6658 1327.