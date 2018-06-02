Our college of knowledge holds its own

FOUR out of five university students are satisfied with their education and Southern Cross University (SCU) has been ranked ahead of some of the best institutions in the land.

The annual Student Experience Survey polled more than 206,000 students and found 79 per cent of undergraduates were satisfied with their higher educational experience while 76 per cent of postgraduates gave a thumbs up.

Students were asked to rate their provider in five key areas of skills development, learner engagement, teacher quality, student support and learning resources.

SCU undergraduates delivered a rating of 79.2 per cent to the overall education experience, ahead of James Cook, La Trobe, Macquarie and Sydney.

Among postgraduates the figure was 78.5 per cent, besting Monash, UNSW, ANU and UTS.

However, not all students (see tables below) were totally satisfied, with both under- and postgraduates marking down the category of learner engagement.

Universities Australia chief executive designate Catriona Jackson welcomed the results saying there was good reason for students to be happy with the quality of education they received.

"The strong results are a tribute to our world-class higher education system and the incredibly high standards it maintains,” she said.

"The survey results also show that the vast majority of students are happy with the skills development, teaching quality and learning resources in their university degrees.

"When it comes to education our universities deliver.

"They provide our graduates from both Australia and the far corners of the globe with high-quality experiences that give them the skills and knowledge to succeed.”

The survey was funded by the Australian Government as part of the Quality Indicators of Teaching and Learning (QILT) program.

SCU undergraduate results

Skills development - 82.4%

Learner engagement - 62.7%

Teaching quality - 83.2%

Student support - 80.5%

Learning resources - 85.5%

SCU postgraduate results

Skills development - 80.9%

Learner engagement - 61.4%

Teaching quality - 80.6%

Student support - 79.1%

Learning resources - 69.7%