Our city draws in new international business enterprise

COFFS Harbour welcomed a new $2.5 million business investment this week.

On Thursday the new Hino and Iveco truck dealership, operated by Automotive Holdings Group, officially opened its doors.

Dealer principal Kevin Purcell said the dealership had come a long way since it served as a breakdown centre for Iveco, servicing trucks travelling between Sydney and Brisbane.

"Now it's a fully functional selling, servicing, repairing dealership," Mr Purcell said.

He said the company had a long history in Coffs Harbour which went back more than 20 years under a number of owners, and became part of AHG in 2012 when it acquired the business from Iveco.

Mr Purcell said the dealership currently employed 12 workers but could see it expanding in the future.

"I see this place employing 20 plus people so doubling its current size and presence," he said.

"We're in the market for the next 25 years plus."

New Iveco and Hino dealership opens in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour Deputy Mayor, and president of the Coffs Chamber of Commerce, George Cecato said the new dealership was a "great result for our city".

"I know diesel mechanics are a little bit hard to get right now but I'm certain with the brand, and the company and the group it belongs to, will be able to attract high calibre employees in here," Cr Cecato said.

The Coffs Harbour Hino and Iveco dealership has started recruitment for another technician and apprentice for 2018.

"It's good to hear companies are looking for extra employees," Cr Cecato said.

"They are prepared to invest in this area because purely of what we, as a city, have to offer.

"It's a big plus for the city."

AHG, Australasia's largest automotive retailer, has 180 car and truck franchises and 110 dealerships across Australia and New Zealand.

The automotive dealer also has logistical operations, including a refrigerated transport and cold storage division.

It employs more than 8300 people and hundreds of sub-contractors.

Hino is a Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturer whereas Iveco is based in Italy.