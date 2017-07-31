Oud virtuoso to perform in Bellingen

Aussie-Egyptian oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros, a three-time ARIA Award winner, pictured here recording at Abbey Road Studios, will perform in Bellingen.

BORN in Cairo in 1983, Aussie-Egyptian oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros emigrated to Australia as a young child with his Coptic Christian family.

Now 34, he's well established as one of the world's leading oud performers and composers.

Known for his brilliant technique on the lute-like instrument, his eclectic performance style is totally mesmerising.

A three-time ARIA Award winner, with an astonishing 12 nominations, Joseph has released over a dozen albums, featuring well-known classical, jazz and world artists such as the Grigoryan brothers, Richard Tognetti, Jack DeJohnette, Bela Fleck and Christian McBride.

He's also collaborated with Zakir Hussain, Neil Finn, Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, and regularly performs with symphony orchestras in Australia and internationally.

On his 2016 album World Music Joseph played over 50 different instruments, and his just-released Live At Abbey Road - which also features his equally talented younger brother James Tawadros on percussion - was recorded at the famed London studio.

Joseph was nominated for Young Australian of the Year in 2014, received the NSW Premier's Medal for Arts & Culture that same year, and in 2016 was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (AM) for his services to music and composition.

In mid-2016 Joseph relocated from Sydney to London and now shares his time between the two cities.

Joseph and James Tawadros will be performing at the Bellingen Memorial Hall on Friday, August 11 at 8pm.

Tickets are available for $25 (+ BF) at Roots Records and Music, Bellingen, or online at ticketebo.com.au/tawadros. Tickets are $30 at the door.