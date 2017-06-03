Otis claims top honours at Bells

Coffs Harbour surfer Otis Carey is chaired from the Bells Beach surf after winning at the Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles.

COFFS Harbour surfer Otis Carey has claimed his second Australian Indigenous Surfing Title.

Competing in the open mens division at the famed Bells Beach, Carey won the crown he first won back in 2014

Carey after showing his strength in the right hand waves putting together multiple carves and turns in the final.

Held in clean two to three foot waves, Carey took the event with a heat total of 16.23 points (out of a possible 20) over Avoca 14 year-old Finn Hill.

"Its cool to win the event again, but for me the biggest thing is just being here at the event and having that sense of belonging to the community," Carey said of the annual event.

"It has been three years since I won my last one, and that is a true testament to how strong the field at this event is every year."

Bells Beach is on the traditional land of the Wada Wurrung people and was the site of the event that brings together the top Indigenous surfers from around the country in an annual gathering.

Hill made a strong comeback in the final minutes of the final producing a wave the judges gave a 9.50 however the youngster didn't have a strong enough back up score to come out on top.

"Finn was surfing incredible," Carey said.

"I have never seen him surf before but he definitely has a bright future."