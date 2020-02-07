Oscars: Who will win and who should
The 2020 Oscars are just days away.
After a high-quality year of movies and performances, here's who will - and who should - bring home the big prizes at the 92nd Academy Awards, which will air in Australia on Monday.
RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscars nominations
BEST PICTURE
Will win: 1917
Should win: 1917
The WWI epic with a jaw-dropping, one-take style reminds audiences why it's worth it to get off the couch and go to a cinema.
BEST ACTOR
Will win: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Should win: Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
Banderas does heartbreaking work here that ranks with his best. Phoenix, on the other hand, relies on tics and a baby voice.
BEST ACTRESS
Will win: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Should win: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Any comeback is hard. A comeback to glory is damn near impossible. Zellweger has made the latter look easy.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Will win: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Should win: Florence Pugh, Little Women
Pugh's complex turn made the villainous Amy March into a sympathetic human. And it only took six film adaptations to do it.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Will win: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Should win: Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Sure, it's not as sexy as Pitt's dumb '70s hunk - but Joe Pesci's soft-spoken performance as Russell Bufalino is simply on another level.
BEST DIRECTOR
Will Win: Sam Mendes, 1917
Should win: Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon Ho would also be a worthy winner for Parasite, but when it comes to marrying scorching visuals and acting, Mendes has the edge.
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Will win: Parasite (South Korea)
Should win: Parasite
More so than just about any foreign film since Life Is Beautiful, the brilliant Parasite has been enthusiastically embraced by regular moviegoers. That's a feat.
BEST SONG
Will win: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, (music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
Should win: I'm Gonna Love Me Again
Besides being, ya know, Elton John, it's a nice consolation prize for the fact that this solid movie - and lead actor Taron Egerton - were otherwise snubbed.
This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission