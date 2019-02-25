Oscars 2019: All the nominees

Emma Stone is nominated for The Favourite.

Hollywood's night of nights is finally here, with the Academy Awards ceremony set to kick off in a matter of hours.

The 91st Oscars is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in LA, with big stars including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone among the attendees.

Roma and The Favourite top the nominations this year, scoring 10 nods each, while both are also up for the big gong of the night, Best Picture.

A Star Is Born is up for Best Picture, while its stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are both up for Best Actor and Best Actress. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures via AP

A Star Is Born, Vice, Black Panther, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody are also among the leading nominations.

Here are all the nominees, which will be updated live as they're announced:

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

LEAD ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

LEAD ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird

Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson

Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

ANIMATED SHORT

Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine

Bao, Domee Shi

Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall

One Small Step, Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo, Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap, Bing Liu

Of Fathers and Sons, Talal Derki

RBG, Betsy West, Julie Cohen

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep, Ed Perkins

End Game, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

Lifeboat, Skye Fitzgerald

A Night at the Garden, Marshall Curry

Period. End of Sentence., Rayka Zehtabchi

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment, Vincent Lambe

Fauve, Jeremy Comte

Marguerite, Marianne Farley

Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Skin, Guy Nattiv

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Vice, Hank Corwin

SOUND EDITING

Black Panther, Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst

First Man, Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place, Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

Roma, Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler

First Man, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Roma, Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quez

ORIGINAL SCORE

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

ORIGINAL SONG

All The Stars from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

I'll Fight from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Shallow from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story