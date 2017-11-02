Oscar winner blasts Manus Island situation

News

Coffs Coast resident Russell Crowe has offered via a Twitter post a roof and work for six men still on Manus Island.
Brad Greenshields
by

HALF a dozen asylum seekers still on Manus Island may be finding a home on the Coffs Coast if Russell Crowe's Twitter account is any guide.

Asylum seekers at the Oscar compound in the Manus Island detention centre, Papua New Guinea in 2014. Picture: AAP Image/Eoin Blackwell.
The region's most famous resident blasted the Federal Government's handling of the situation at the Manus Island detention via social media last night, calling it "a nation's shame".

The Oscar winning actor then went on to make an offer of help to some of those still on the island.

"I believe I could house and find jobs for six. I'm sure there'd be other Australians who would do the same," he added.

More than 600 men are refusing to leave the now-decommissioned centre in Papua New Guinea even though they've received an offer of alternative accommodation.

They men have said they have concerns for their safety should they accept the latest offer.

