Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy with cute selfie
Celebrity

Oscar winner announces pregnancy with cute selfie

25th Jul 2019 6:53 AM

THE Genovian royal family is growing.

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she's expecting her second child in an Instagram post.

"It's not for a movie …#2," the 36-year-old captioned a selfie that showed off her baby bump.

In her announcement, she also alluded to fertility struggles, saying her path to pregnancy "was not a straight line."

 

Hathaway and husband Adam Schulman. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies," she added. "Sending you extra love."

The actress is already mum to 3-year-old Jonathan Rosebanks whom she shares with husband Adam Schulman.

 

 

Although she keeps her family life out of the spotlight, the Princess Diaries star has spoken openly about keeping booze at bay now that she's a parent.

"He's getting to an age where he really does need me all the times in the morning," she said on Ellen in January.

"I did one school run where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me, I didn't love that one."

Hathaway believes the real problem isn't the actual cocktail consumption, but the side effects.

"I didn't put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem," Hathaway explained in Modern Luxury's Boston Common magazine in April. "I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem."

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission

