Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oscar is pet of the week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Oscar is pet of the week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Contributed
Community

Oscar the greyhound

16th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

ON THE lookout for a four-legged friend to join your family?

Oscar the greyhound is currently at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and is a sweet, medium energy dog suitable for a quiet household

At two years and eight months old, he loves affection and going for walks.

He socialises well with other dogs although an introduction is required if you have another dog at home.

Oscar is not suitable for a home with small dogs, cats and other small animals.

He requires daily exercise.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.

Animal ID: 431271.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    Crime THE MAN accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards is due to appear in Grafton Local Court again today

    Temporary walkway closed

    Temporary walkway closed

    News Access has been closed for up to two weeks on the local bridge.

    Super opening at Jetty Village

    Super opening at Jetty Village

    Business New supermarket to open

    How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    premium_icon How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    Politics How Sabrina hopes to help at-risk local kids

    Local Partners