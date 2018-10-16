Oscar is pet of the week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

ON THE lookout for a four-legged friend to join your family?

Oscar the greyhound is currently at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and is a sweet, medium energy dog suitable for a quiet household

At two years and eight months old, he loves affection and going for walks.

He socialises well with other dogs although an introduction is required if you have another dog at home.

Oscar is not suitable for a home with small dogs, cats and other small animals.

He requires daily exercise.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.

Animal ID: 431271.

Visit adoptapet.com.au