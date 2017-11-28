Orphans Christmas call out

Julie Ferguson is appealing for someone to take over Orphans Christmas.

IT takes a person with a heart of gold to bring the community together in an attempt to reduce the number of people alone on Christmas day.

Coffs Harbour local Julie Ferguson is a familiar face around town and for the past decade, has been organising the Orphans Christmas, holding her final one last year due to focusing on Reap.

The Orphans Christmas brings together anyone who would otherwise be spending the day alone.

Instead, they are able to enjoy a joyous day filled with company, delicious food and presents.

"I thought I had a person to take over the Orphans Christmas but unfortunately they had to pull out due to life circumstances,” Julie said.

"What I would like to encourage is charitable organisations to get together and organise a Christmas on Christmas day because unfortunately there will be over 200 people who are going to be alone on the Coffs Coast.

"The thought of this just makes me so sad and I'm hoping someone will come up and talk to me so I can give them all the details and equipment for them to put something together for all those people who are going to be alone.

The Orphans Christmas had 17 attendants in the first year and last years was a record number of 220 people attending at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

If you'd like to get involved and bring happiness to people across the Coffs Coast on Christmas day, contact Julie Ferguson on 0421 430 175.