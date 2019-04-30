Wallace ready for return as Copley ruled out

Jarrod Wallace will return for the Titans when they take on the Cowboys. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

GOLD Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is eager to make amends for his two-week suspension when he lines up against North Queensland on Friday night.

The 27-year-old's return is timely given the Titans 2-5 start to the season and Wallace knows it's now or never for both the club's season and his own Origin hopes.

"I'm pumped. I feel like I have been out for eight weeks and it has only been two weeks," he said.

"I was very disappointed (to get suspended) because obviously match fitness takes a little while to come back.

"You can run as much as you want in pre-season but match fitness is completely different."

"I felt like I was just starting to find my feet and my minutes and then getting slapped with two weeks definitely hurt."

"I still have got five weeks to get back out and play some good footy and hopefully get myself back in contention for (Origin)."

He'll face stiff opposition from a North Queensland pack headlined by Matt Scott, Jordan McLean, Gavin Cooper, Josh McGuire, Coen Hess and possibly a fit-again Jason Taumalolo but Wallace is adamant Gold Coast can down their state rivals, provided they can improve their consistency on the paddock.

Jarrod Wallace scores a try during the Round 5 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Penrith Panthers. Picture: Dave Hunt

"We're never going to be a top eight or top four team or in contention for that grand final if we're not playing with consistency. Until we do that, we will end up down the bottom all of the time," he said.

Wallace's inclusion and the improving fitness of Keegan Hipgrave and AJ Brimson are positives but in-form winger Dale Copley won't travel to Townsville after being ruled out for 1-2 weeks.

The former Bronco went down during their Round 7 loss to Wests Tigers and scans confirmed a quad/hip flexor strain.