Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gameday is approaching as Fraser Island's premiere tourism operators prepare to re-open, with the announcement of a new ambassador, Queensland rugby league legend, Billy Moore.
Gameday is approaching as Fraser Island's premiere tourism operators prepare to re-open, with the announcement of a new ambassador, Queensland rugby league legend, Billy Moore.
News

Origin legend is new ambassador for Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
11th Jun 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORIGIN legend Billy Moore has been named a new ambassador for Fraser Island as its resorts prepare to reopen their doors.

His famous cry was "Queenslanders" and now he is calling on people throughout the state to explore their own backyards and get tourism pumping again.

"It's time for Queenslanders to help Queenslanders, by supporting our local tourism industry and holidaying here this year. We're so lucky to have access to Fraser Island so close to home," Mr Moore said.

"I'm honoured to represent an iconic Queensland destination that personifies the best of our great state."

The ambassadorship begins with the June 19 reopening of Fraser Island's two key accommodation properties, Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort.

Guests will be welcomed back for recreational stays, island tours and ranger-guided activities, just in time for the school holidays.

"Fraser Island has so much to offer; its natural beauty and diverse landscapes ensure there's something for everyone, and our passionate team cannot wait to showcase our island paradise to guests once more," Group general manager David Hay said.

A social media campaign featuring Billy Moore has launched to rally Queenslanders to support their State of Origin and experience the best of Fraser Island.

Kingfisher Bay Resort's reopening is also timely, as the highly anticipated whale season gets underway.

More Stories

ambassador billy moore fraser coast fraser island origin
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
    • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEHIND THE DESK: Could a ‘simplified’ Olympics work?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Could a ‘simplified’ Olympics work?

        Sport If the committee carry on with, will it be a better spectacle, or will too many miss out?

        • 12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Tourniquets could be a lifesaving surfing device

        premium_icon Tourniquets could be a lifesaving surfing device

        Health Marine expert says there’s merit in surfers carrying tourniquets

        $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        premium_icon $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        News It was third time lucky for a controversial development at tonight’s Council...

        NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        premium_icon NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        Rugby League Teams will be allowed to train in groups of 20 from the return date set by NSWRL...