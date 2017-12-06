Menu
Origin camps on the North Coast brought to an end

The NSW Blues enjoyed training camps at Coffs Harbour's Novotel Pacific Bay Resort from 2014 to 2016.
Brad Greenshields
A NEW coach for the NSW Blues means there'll be a new way team will be preparing for upcoming State of Origin matches.

Brad Fittler has taken over the coaching duties from Laurie Daley and 'Freddy' plans on keeping the team in Sydney prior to all three matches in the 2018 season.

Over the past four seasons Daley held training camps in Coffs Harbour and Kingscliff.

Novotel Pacific Bay Resort was the base for the Blues for the successful 2014 Origin series as well as both 2015 and 2016.

It is understood NSW may stay at Kinsgcliff or nearby for just a night or two prior to the only match being palyed in Brisbane in 2018.

The team's main base will be at Sydney Olympic Park to be near the new training facilities at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence.

Fittler is also looking at breaking up the week before the stand alone Sunday night match in Sydney by starting camp at either Manly or Coogee before shifting to accommodation at Sydney Olympic Park.

The Australian team recently stayed at the Novotel Pacific on Manly Beach.

The shift away from Kingscliff was Fittler's decision based on preparation and had nothing to do with cost even though the players did enjoy escaping the pressure-cooker of Sydney to train in private in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast Advocate
