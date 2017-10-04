Organisers say Eat Street will only get better

With such massive numbers on the first event, it only leaves optimism for the future.

IT WAS an amazing turnout nobody predicted and it proved it's possible an event could be too successful.

But organisers said the negatives will only be turned into positives, and it has proven one thing for sure: people want Eat Street.

Massive crowds made their way to Woolgoolga at twilight for the inaugural Eat Street event, which organisers said had more than five times the predicted number of patrons they were expecting.

Visitors came from Grafton in the north to Nambucca in the south, providing a major benefit to local restaurants, clubs and pubs.

Eat Street vendors were run off their feet and the food sold out before the night ended.

The latest culinary event to hit the Coffs Coast saw Market St in Woolgoolga adorned with fairy lights, as a section of the street was transformed into an outside dining area lined with stalls selling a mix of cuisines, including Indian, Mexican, Thai and more.

Craft beer, ciders and wineries suppliers were also featured, following council's decision to temporarily suspend the alcohol free zoning on Market St.

Children's entertainment was also on site including chalk art and a performance from a busker.

However, because of the large turnout, many complained of a few "teething problems” including limited space, and a lack of food and dining available.

Many patrons were forced to leave the event to find dinner elsewhere.

"Well there is no doubt it was a success as far as crowd numbers, however much better planning had better go into any future events, namely making sure vendors have enough food to cater for the record crowds,” said Tracey Robinson.

"Couldn't believe how many people there were. Even after it was dark when I was leaving the surrounding streets still had people pouring in. Luckily got in for food before a lot of vendors shut down. Good lesson for next year. Hopefully there will be more vendors, space, seating and light,” said Alex Culbertson.

Despite these issues, with such massive numbers on the first event, it only leaves optimism for the future.

Event manager Carl Mower admitted the event was overwhelming but it will only become bigger and better.

"We were hoping for good numbers but we literally got smashed,” he said.

"We apologise as obviously the site layout was smaller than expected, and the food vendors didn't know what numbers to expect so there were some issues with stalls running out of food.

"But we're planning for the next one, and this was a test to see whether people were interested.”

Organisers are now looking for sponsors to come on board, and at this stage it is expected the next Eat Street event will take place in January 2018.