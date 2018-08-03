Organ donor given the gift of life after years of addiction

SECOND SHOT AT LIFE: Liver transplant recipient Kenny McCann aims to tick a wish off the bucket list with Coffs Skydivers' Steve Hill.

KENNY McCann is living proof there are second chances in life.

The Mid North Coast father is making the most of his new lease on life after he underwent a liver transplant in 2015, following a terminal health diagnosis.

Kenny, a reformed drug addict, chose to tell his story this week for Donate Life Week while urging others to consider adding their names to the organ donation registry.

"I was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and given two years to live by the doctors on July 4, 2014,” Kenny said.

"I faced that reality back then and the following eight months were a living hell.

"I was in severe pain all the time.”

Fortunately for Kenny, a suitable donated liver was found and the transplant proved a success.

"I'm hoping my story may stop someone else from doing pills, abusing alcohol or doing drugs,” he said.

"I have no shame, I made a wrong decision and hindsight is a wonderful thing, if I wasn't introduced to speed at the age of 14, then maybe I wouldn't be in this situation.

"As an organ recipient I have to say it is the most important gift you can give, making sure someone else lives after you have died.

"It's not without its fights every day but I'm alive and have a second chance.”

To tick a wish off the bucket list, Kenny is set to take the plunge with Coffs Skydivers.

To find out more about the organ donation registry, go to humanservices.gov.au.