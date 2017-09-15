Orara Valley bag the double

One goal was all Orara Valley's Women's Div 3 team needed to beat Urunga in the grand final.

One goal was all Orara Valley's Women's Div 3 team needed to beat Urunga in the grand final.

CELEBRATIONS at Orara Valley Hockey Club went on through the night after winning the Division 2 and Division 3 double.

Orara Valley secured its places in the Div 2 and Div 3 women's grand finals with major semi-final wins over Bellingen and Urunga respectively.

The Division 3 women final between Orara Valley and Urunga was a defensive tug of war.

It wasn't until late in the second half that Orara Valley was able to break the deadlock through a Kirri Hardes strike.

Orara Valley were able to put Bellingen under pressure early in the Division 2 women's final, finding the back of the net through a well worked shot from Cassie Smith.

The second half saw Bellingen allow some poor tackling into their game resulting in the loss of players to disciplinary action.

The Emus made the most of their numerical advantage with Jackie Elford putting away two more goals.

Three in a row for Urunga

THE men's 1st Division grand final proved to be another nail-biter for the fans in the grandstand.

Urunga got off to a great start with an early goal to Aidan Neaves and looked to have the run of play for most of the first half.

Raids by Sean Lovering and Byron Auld were numerous and had to be diffused by the Beaches defence before they hit the half time break.

Urunga came out of the half time break looking to replicate their first half efforts while Beaches were looking for more composure on the ball, and it was Beaches that seemed to have came out the better creating a good couple of early chances.

The Urunga defence led by Ethan Hourigan held firm until Justin Alford swooped late in the game to slam home an equaliser.

The seconds ticked away and it looked the game was heading to extra time when a wide cross came in from Urunga, found a Urunga striker who's initial shot on goal was brilliantly saved by Beaches keeper Michael Johns but unfortunately he couldn't keep the follow up shot from Neaves out with only a minute left on the clock to seal Urunga's third straight premiership.

Bellingen get their revenge

THE women's Hockey Division 1 grand final was a top of the table clash between Bellingen Magpies and Southside Gems.

Having beaten Bellingen quite impressively in the major semi, Southside were confident coming into the game, however this time, they met a far more determined Bellingen team that would work hard to not give away any opportunities.

With only 15 minutes passed on the clock Bellingen found the back of the net, scored off a well-executed corner starting from a straight hit from Karen Briscoe, which then was deflected by Emma Osland toward the right post where Eva Doolan touched the ball in.

Bellingen's Meg Davis and Georgina Widders kept Southside Keeper Aleisha Alford busy with the Southside Goalie stepping up to the challenge.

The second half saw a fired up Southside enter the game, completing some great runs by their strikers. But it wasn't enough on the day against Bellingen's formidable defence.

One goal proved to be enough to take the game and the title. Bellingen winning 1-0.

"We were worried that last year's Grand Final could be repeated where the teams battled a penalty stroke competition after drawing the game as well as additional extra time with less players, however we went in with a game plan and fought til the end," Bellingen midfielder Emma Osland said.

Beaches claim Div 2

The Division 2 men's grand final saw Southside taking on Beaches in what many thought would be a close game and so it was.

Southside took an early lead with an excellent goal finished off by midfielder Paul Phinn and had the early running with Mark Mills, Keith Campbell and Joel Grant leading the way.

The second half however saw a refocused Beaches unit come out of the sheds and the midfield line of Kaemon Smith, Jonathan Williams and Chris Sharkey started to find space in behind the Southside defensive line.

A well place through ball found Beaches striker Brett Filetti who flicked the ball past Southisde's keeper Paul Griffin for the equaliser.

The game continued to see-saw until a late penalty corner. A well-worked variation from Beaches led to a goal from Chris Sharkey to win 2-1.

"I was really happy with the effort we showed in that second half," Williams said.

"Southside have been the form team over the last couple of weeks and to come back from 1-nil down was very pleasing.

"Our younger players can take a lot of credit for this win. Cal Worthing, Nick DeWaal and Kaemon Smith were outstanding today."