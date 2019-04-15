Orara sneak home against brave Seahorses

FLEET-FOOTED: Orara Valley Axemen fullback Liam Dunn scored a crucial try for his side in the first half against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Orara Valley Axemen have registered their first competition points for 2019 after overcoming a determined Woolgoolga Seahorses on Saturday.

The Axemen had all the running in the first half, as Woopi lost a player to the sin bin early which was then compounded by a game-ending injury to fullback Chanse Perham.

A converted try from fullback Liam Dunn along with a penalty goal gave Orara an 8-0 lead in the shadows of the break but Woolgoolga winger Corey Williams breathed life into the game by scoring after the half-time hooter.

"I was a bit frustrated with the quality of our possession in that first half,” Axemen coach Col Speed said.

"We had a lot of good field position but couldn't capitalise on it. We tried to force things a bit, we need to be more patient in those situations.”

Woolgoolga were able to build a 10-point lead in the second half so the Axemen had to go up a gear late in the game for victory.

They were able to do just that, as centre Alex Wilson scored a minute before the final siren, leaving Dunn to convert the pressure kick for a 20-18 win.

"The main thing is we were able to comeback and win, though it was ugly.”

"We're one from two now and we have a lot of improvement in us.

"So we'll go away and enjoy the Easter break and we'll be ready to work next week.”